HONOLULU (KHON2) — Neighbors on a Kalihi street said sewage water has been spilling onto their street for years. And they want it to stop!

Jacklyn Clayton lives on Richard Lane and she said she has the dirty water trickling down the street where she lives and into a storm drain. She is worried about her family’s health.

“You could see the flow, it’s pretty constant, you can see the movement in the water, it doesn’t stop,” Clayton said. “Just seeing children walk to school and they are tip-toeing over it, it feels bad and I feel helpless because you know I can’t get anything done.”

The State Department of Health posted signs telling people to “Keep Out” throughout the neighborhood, it said, “Sewage contaminated area, exposure may cause illness”. But residents like Clayton said they have no choice, they have to cross the road in order to get home.

The DOH also issued an advisory, informing people to stay out of the Kalihi stream near 1212 Richard Lane as there have been reports of sewage flowing into the nearby storm drain.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the City’s Department of Environmental Services said the situation was classified as a “private spill”, and said City infrastructure was not the cause.



Richard Lane is owned privately and according to the City tax map it is owned by at least seven people.

Honolulu City Council Member Tyler Dos Santos-Tam said the first step is finding out who the owners of Richard Lane are and who will be responsible for fixing the problem.

“This is a perfect storm of issues here in this kind of working-class community between the private ownership of the driveway,” Dos Santos-Tam said. “You know, a question of where the city’s jurisdiction ends and the state’s jurisdiction ends versus the private owners here and you know at the end of the day somebody’s got to come in and fix this.”

The City’s Department of Planning and Permitting issued a notice of violation to the homeowners on Richard Lane, these are different people than those listed as owners of the driveway. The violation said they must obtain a plumbing contractor to repair and connect the sewer line to the proper connection.

Clayton said, “It’s not even a band-aid, it’s more of a punishment for these residents. You know people who didn’t even know they would be responsible for the road.”

As solutions are still trying to be determined, families will continue to be exposed to the contaminated water.