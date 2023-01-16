HONOLULU (KHON2) — Memorial Day is a time for the nation to mourn those who have been lost in the service of the United States. Families and friends of our fallen soldiers use this time to bring awareness and to spread goodwill.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi is commemorating Memorial Day this year with the Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest for keiki to submit their best artistic endeavors.

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is asking for all school-aged keiki in Hawai’i to participate in this year’s contest in their quest to spark appreciation for veterans who gave everything they had to serve the U.S. military.

The contest is open until 4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. DPR is accepting both digital and paper copies of posters. The contest requires that the poster be titled “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day” and depict a lei-making activity or ceremonial action that is related to Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific [Punchbowl / Pūowaina].

Entries can be in either landscape or portrait orientation. It is required to be 8.5 inches by 11 inches. If using beta materials, the paper can be white or colored. The materials used can be ink, crayons, pastels and/or paints.

It is important to remember that “drawings may not be computer enhanced/generated and may not use cut-outs. Limit one entry per student,” according to DPR.

Each art piece will need to have the keiki’s name, grade level, school, park location or island from which they are submitting and information on their teacher or park director [name, phone number and email address].

And, do not forget that the art must be accompanied by the entry form.

Artwork can be emailed [ssun1@honolulu.gov], mailed or personally delivered by the deadline. For the latter two, use Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation, 1000 Ulu‘ōhi‘a Street, Suite 309,Kapolei, Hawai‘i 96707.

There will be first, second and third place winners in three grade categories: K-4, 5-8 and 9-12. There will be a panel of judges that will assess the art based on artwork’s appeal, originality and effectiveness in conveying the message.