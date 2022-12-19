HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services.

Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874.

Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. All camping and sunrise reservations have been canceled. Updates can be found on the National Park Service’s website.

Big Island’s Puuhonua o Honaunau and Kaloko-Honokohau National Parks have also closed due to strong winds, rough surf and heavy rain. The park is expected to reopen Tuesday.