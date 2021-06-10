Severe drought returns to Maui County — and it’s likely to get worse

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe drought has returned to Maui County, and it’s likely to get worse.

According to the National Weather Service, below normal rainfall is expected for the summer and fall, and leeward areas of the state may see increasing drought conditions during the summer.

The drought is having an impact on agriculture.

Officials say pasture conditions have become very poor in the lower leeward sections of Maui.

Ranchers in southwest Molokai have reported very poor conditions, and conditions in the rest of the west Molokai were deteriorating.