HONOLULU (KHON2) — What would’ve been an exciting day for surfing in the Tahiti Free Surf Fete — is now canceled due to severe conditions.

The surfing festival was initially scheduled to kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. but was called off by officials.

The Tahiti government has also closed its harbors.

As a result, the Tahiti Free Surf Fete live stream has been canceled on KHON2.com and will not be broadcasted on Saturday on KHON2 News.

The surf event was coordinated as a chance for surfers to practice at the venue home to the Summer Olympics in 2024.

Hawaii’s biggest surfers had congregated in Teahupo’o anticipating wave heights of over 25 feet.