HONOLULU (KHON2) — Over 1,200 West Maui students are still not enrolled at other campuses while four Lahaina area schools remain closed.

In a superintendent’s report set to be discussed in this week’s Board of Education meeting, Keith Hayashi revealed that 778 students have re-enrolled in other public schools.

874 students are taking up distance learning, 129 joined private and charter schools and 12 have withdrawn.

The report said school officials are actively reaching out to affected families to check in on students.

The DOE is providing crisis counseling and mental health support, through in-person, phone, or text, for students and staff.