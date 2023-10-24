HONOLULU (KHON2) — Beginning Friday, Oct. 27. and Saturday Oct. 28, County of Maui Area Restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes.

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Zones 4A, 4B and 4C will be able to be accessed along:

ZONE 4A : Front St., Hoapili St., Huea St., Kapunakea St., Keao St., Olona Pl.

: Front St., Hoapili St., Huea St., Kapunakea St., Keao St., Olona Pl. ZONE 4B : Ainakea Rd., Hamau Pl., Hiki Pl., Komohana Pl., Malolo Pl.

: Ainakea Rd., Hamau Pl., Hiki Pl., Komohana Pl., Malolo Pl. ZONE 4C: Akeke Pl., Kahoma St., Kapunakea St., Nahale Pl.

A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at the checkpoint during the first two days of re-entry.

Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling.

After the first two days of supported re-entry, access through the checkpoint will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

To obtain a re-entry vehicle pass for the zones, applications and on-site distribution will be available at both Lahaina Civic Center and the County of Maui Kalana O Maui building loby area on Wednesday Oct. 25 and Thursday Oct. 26.

The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or residence to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed/Title or Property Tax Records

Utility Bills

Rental/Lease Agreement or Receipt

Hawai‘i Driver’s License

Vehicle Registration

Voter Registration

Financial Statements

Insurance Documents

Mail

Notarized Affidavit

Optional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and instructions for usage will be available from nonprofits during vehicle pass distribution.

Restrictions will be lifted by the U.S. Coast Guard for water adjacent to Zone 4A or Zone O-4A. The U.S. Coast Guard still has active restrictions though and is adjusting to zone openings, so for the most updated information, click here.

All roadways to access zones will be clear for residents and property owners.

During the first two days of supported re-entry, access to the areas of 4A, 4B and 4C will be through Honoapiilani Highway. Zone 4A will have entry points from the south; turn onto Kapunakea St. and enter at Hoapili St. and Front St. Zone 4B and 4C will access the area from the north by using Honoapiilani Highway, followed by a right turn onto Kaniau Rd. and then another right onto Ainakea Rd.

All vehicles will exit at Kapunakea St.

After Saturday, entry through each respective checkpoint will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for area residents with a vehicle pass or ID.

The County of Maui Department of Water Supply Unsafe Water Advisory remains in effect, to view the unsafe water advisory interactive map click here.

For details on re-entry to impacted areas; safety information for returning to your property;

drinking water and wastewater; maps and data; fire debris removal; recovery phases; financial and housing assistance; and business support click here.

For information on resources available, medical and mental health care, financial assistance, housing, jobs and how to donate or volunteer click here.