HONOLULU (KHON2) — A short lockdown at Kapolei High School was prompted by several fights across the campus Tuesday morning.

The Department of Education said that a campus-wide lockdown was put into place at 10:30 a.m. and was lifted by noon.

HPD said officers responded to a “large fight” before 11 a.m. and deployed pepper spray.

Multiple juveniles were arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and two arrests included possessing a prohibited weapon.

Multiple juveniles were treated for exposure to the pepper spray.

Students were released at 12:15 p.m. due to finals schedule for the week.

No serious injuries were reported.