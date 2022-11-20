WAILUKU, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Maui County Officials are warning drivers that several temporary road closures are occurring in the Kahului area due to a large brush fire.

According to officials, the following roads are closed at this time:

Honoapi’ilani – South [Lah bound] – This traffic is being redirected onto Kūihelani back towards Kahului.

Kūihelani – Lahaina bound is being redirected north on Honoapi’ilani back towards Wailuku.

North Kīhei is closed at Honoapi’ilani.

No further details are available at this time.