HONOLULU (KHON2) — This month alone, several restaurants announced the tough decision to close down for good. Restaurant operators said market conditions and staffing issues are making it tough to stay open. Despite current struggles, some are not losing hope and said in better conditions they might be back.

The owner of Little Village Noodle House in Chinatown, David Chang, said they no longer have enough workers to stay in business, even though are a local favorite and have awards to show for it.

Chang said he went from a staff of 40 to a staff of 10 and many of them were family members he had to bring on for help.

Chang said, “The wellness of my family too. My close ones, and if they are actually overextended I think it’s about time to go at that point and it’s difficult, it’s a very difficult decision.”

Chang is closing down his restaurant after 20 years in business and other restaurateurs are following suit.

The Piggy Smalls owner in Ward told customers it was closing after seven years. They will now be combining staff with sister restaurant, Pig and the Lady, in Chinatown.

Chain restaurants have also announced closures, Outback Steakhouse said it would close two Hawaii locations.

The Ruby Tuesday in Kapolei will also close down this week. The operator Rick Nakashima said the lack of workers and low sales contributed to the closure.

Nakashima said, “We weren’t able to staff up in the times when we should be really making a lot of profits, Friday and Saturday night we cut back our hours too and that doesn’t help.”

Nakashima said he opened the Kapolei location 10 years ago. He added that he was noticing an underlying issue that extends beyond restaurants and that there is an exodus of workers to less expensive areas on the mainland.

“We have lost tons of employees to those areas, they will get the same amount of money to work and housing is about half,” Nakashima said. “And I think if you really pinpoint why they are leaving, housing is too expensive in Hawaii.”

The cost of living in Hawaii is an issue that has become a priority for the private sector and government.

Chang said he is going to take some time away from restaurants but this is not the end. He is hopeful that under better conditions, he will be able to start a new venture.

Chang said, “When the marketplace is not that crazy and the people want to come back to work then we decide something new.”