HONOLULU (KHON2) — Congress was able to pass three bills that were introduced by U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono. They are set to be signed by President Joe Biden.

The first bill deals with protecting Hawai’i’s coral reefs and reefs throughout the coastal U.S. The Coral Reef Sustainability Through Innovation Act is meant to protect reefs from imminent threats like climate change, pollution and direct damage from humans.

The bill includes a provision for a coral health prize competition. Hirono hopes that this will spur innovation in dealing with coral reef death.

“Coral reefs are vital to Hawaii’s environment, providing a rich habitat for marine life while helping to protect our coastlines and prevent flooding. However, decades of pollution and ocean warming caused by climate change have left corals in Hawai’i and around the world at risk of extinction,” said Sen. Hirono.

Hirono added that “as we work to protect and restore coral reef ecosystems, I’m glad that Pres. Biden has now signed into law my legislation to create prize competitions that will help incentivize innovation and inspire creative solutions to protect coral reefs. I’ll continue fighting to protect Hawaii’s coral reefs and all of our natural resources for generations to come.”

The second bill is the Korean War Divided Families Reunification Act. It provides parameters for the U.S. Secretary of State to begin a formal process to assist Korean American families to reunite with family left behind in North Korea.

“No family should be forcibly separated. Nearly seven decades after the Korean War armistice though, too many Korean American families are still unable to connect with family members in North Korea,” said Sen. Hirono.

Hirono explained that “this legislation takes important steps toward ending this injustice by directing the Secretary of State to develop a process to reconnect these families. I’m glad to see this bill signed into law and look forward to working with the State Department to build on this progress.”

The final bill that is set to be signed into law will create a VA Advisory Committee on United States Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States.

The U.S. military has a vast spectrum of soldiers who are from territories of the U.S. This bill will help the VA work with veterans from American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands and the Republic of Palau.

“VA has a duty to provide quality, accessible care and support to all of our veterans, no matter where they live,” said Sen. Hirono. “This legislation will help ensure VA is aware of, and responsive to, the needs of U.S. veterans living in outlying areas and the Freely Associated States. As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I’m glad to see this legislation signed into law to help VA better serve our veterans across the Pacific.”

Sen. Hirono is a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and worked to secure $1 billion dollars to defuel and permanently close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility.

She also helped secure $800 million for military infrastructure projects across Hawai’i.