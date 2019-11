HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Starting Monday, surfers everywhere will have one more reason to wish for bigger waves. That's when Alaska Airlines will kick-off "Swell Deals," using dynamic data to generate discounts for surfers and sand-lovers alike.

Partnering with global surf forecasting site Surfline, Alaska will discount up to 30% off flights to and from Hawaii based on the height of forecasted waves around the islands. The bigger the waves, the bigger the discount.