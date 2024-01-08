HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a car crash around 9 p.m. on Kapaa Quarry Road and Kalanianaole Highway that left four children in serious condition.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
A total of six people were affected in the crash; one adult, one teenager and four children.
According to EMS, the crash was caused by a large tree that fell onto the roadway.
A 2-year-old male, 4-year-old male, 5-year-old female and 8-year-old female were all reportedly in serious condition.
The female adult and 15-year-old male are in stable condition.