HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a car crash around 9 p.m. on Kapaa Quarry Road and Kalanianaole Highway that left four children in serious condition.

A total of six people were affected in the crash; one adult, one teenager and four children.

According to EMS, the crash was caused by a large tree that fell onto the roadway.

A 2-year-old male, 4-year-old male, 5-year-old female and 8-year-old female were all reportedly in serious condition.

The female adult and 15-year-old male are in stable condition.