The Hawaii Department of Education announced earlier this morning that several schools on Kauai will have their schedules affected by the weather.
Hanalei School closed at 11:30 a.m. this morning, and students attending Kapaa Middle and Kapaa High schools who reside in the Hanalei, Wainiha and Haena communities will also be released early. Buses for these students will be transporting them to the regular drop-off stops.
The reason for the closure is not just the intense rainfall, but also unpredictable river levels in the area. Do not attempt to drive or walk through moving water.
- Bruno Mars included on Billboard’s Best Albums of the Decade list
- Eye doctors warn of lash mites after growing trend of eyelash extensions
- Fight against PFAS gets help from Hollywood
- Several Kauai schools affected by inclement weather
- Manhunt through Kauai mountains results in arrest of federal fugitive