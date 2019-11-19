Several Kauai schools affected by inclement weather

The Hawaii Department of Education announced earlier this morning that several schools on Kauai will have their schedules affected by the weather.

Hanalei School closed at 11:30 a.m. this morning, and students attending Kapaa Middle and Kapaa High schools who reside in the Hanalei, Wainiha and Haena communities will also be released early. Buses for these students will be transporting them to the regular drop-off stops.

The reason for the closure is not just the intense rainfall, but also unpredictable river levels in the area. Do not attempt to drive or walk through moving water.