Several hikers rescued on Oahu over Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters responded to several reports of injured hikers over Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, May 30, at 2:31 p.m., HFD received a call for an injured hiker on Moanalua Middle Ridge Trail.

According to the fire department, the hiker reported experiencing muscle cramping in his quadricep area and said he was unable to walk. Rescue specialists assisted the injured hiker and he was transported via aircraft to a nearby landing zone.

A woman who HFD says was uninjured but accompanied the injured man on the hike was also brought to the landing zone via aircraft.

At 3:30 p.m. on that same day, another report of an injured hiker came in. The injured hiker was identified as a 53-year-old woman. She was hiking Manana Ridge Trail in Pearl City.

The first firefighters arrived at the scene at the end of Komo Mai Drive at 3:50 p.m. Firefighters then ascended approximately three quarters of a mile up the trail on foot to make contact with the hiker.

HFD says the woman reportedly fell while on the trail, twisted her right ankle, sustained abrasions and was unable to walk. After providing first aid treatment to her injuries, she, along with three others were brought to a landing zone near Waimano Home Road via aircraft.

At 5:58 p.m., Honolulu firefighters responded to reports of lost hikers on the Waimano Ridge Trail.

Based on the hiker’s 911 call, geo-location coordinates placed them at approximately two miles from the trailhead.

Rescue specialists searched via air as dusk approached and made contact with the three-member hiking group at 6:27 p.m.

After determining that there were no injuries, each hiker was airlifted to a landing zone near Waimano Home Road.

HFD is urging the public to assess their capabilities and level of experience before starting a hike and encourages hikers to find a trail that is safe and best suited for them.

Hikers should also pack food and water and stay hydrated while hiking.