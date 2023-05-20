HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several youth athletes are under investigation by the USA Boxing organization following an “unsanctioned” event that took place last month.

Some parents said they’ve already spent hundreds, even thousands of dollars on travel expenses for their kids to participate in the boxing junior Olympics which takes place June 3, and now they’re not sure if they’re allowed to go.

The event in question “Rising Kings 7” was held on April 15 in Waipahu and the promoter of the event said it was a kickboxing event.

A few dozen USA boxing coaches and/or boxers attended and were surprised when they received a letter from USA Boxing last week that read:

“It has come to our attention that you may have participated in the “Rising Kings 7” event on April 15, 2023, at the Filipino Community Center (FilCom) in Waipahu, Hawaii. This event was a nonsanctioned USA Boxing event.

Please accept this communication as written notification of violating Rule 1.5 in the USA Boxing National Rulebook and that you are being placed on Administrative Hold (suspended from all USA Boxing local, regional, and national events) pending investigation of this incident.

Rule 1.5 Membership: Any boxer, coach or official who participates in an unsanctioned boxing contest or tournament is ineligible to participate in competition as an athlete or non-athlete member of USA Boxing… As part of the investigation, you have an opportunity to make an official statement regarding the allegation above (via email only). The statement will need to address the allegation(s) made against you. Please provide your official statement no later than May 25, 2023, at which time USA Boxing will start the disciplinary and judicial actions against you.”

“There is a big difference between kickboxing and boxing, it’s as simple as that,” said promoter Al Medeiros. “USA Boxing doesn’t have any jurisdiction in the area of kickboxing, especially when it’s kids 18 and under.”

“It’s just like telling somebody that your kid can’t play soccer and baseball at the same time because one uses your legs and one uses your hands. It doesn’t make sense,” Medeiros added.

We’re just trying to clear the air and see how we can remove the suspension from the kids because we only have a short amount of time. There’s Junior Olympics coming up, there’s different tournaments and these kids got to fundraise on their own just to make their flights up there [to the mainland]. So we just want to make it clear that the kids shouldn’t be subjected to any punishment. If anything, we’re at fault, you know, I mean, and we take full blame on it, but we didn’t do anything wrong ourselves, you know, we’re just trying to find trying to provide a safe place for the kids.” Al Medeiros, “Rising Kings 7” promoter

Medeiros said it’s hard for kids in Hawaii to get notoriety and it’s important to keep the kids busy with activities like boxing, kickboxing, mixed martial arts and/or surfing so they can avoid street fights, school fights and avoid going down the wrong path.

“We’re just trying to get to the bottom of this because the kids are the one that are hurting the most,”he said. “You’re stopping them from training and you don’t know where they’re gonna go with their fight skills. You know what I mean? We don’t want them to go back into fighting in the schools.”

For kids to get notoriety or compete in national events, parents said the kids have to compete in a certain number of events every year, which in Hawaii, there are only three sanctioned events annually.

“We have to do something to get our kids in it. You know what I mean? And so some of the kids are participating in kickboxing events,” explained TKO Cottrell, whose daughters are number one in the state for their age.

Cottrell’s daughters were not at the event, and he himself has been banned from USA Boxing events after an argument with the current USA Boxing Hawaii president.

“And now the kids are getting banned, because he’s saying USA Boxing is not allowing them to participate in any kickboxing events or anything outside of USA-sanctioned boxing events. So it’s kind of messed up. More so for the kids,” said Cottrell.

The USA Boxing executive director said roughly 50 boxers and coaches in Hawaii are under investigation and received those letters.

“Nobody is suspended,” Mike McAtee, executive director of USA Boxing said. “We were made aware of an event that’s in question, and what we have done is we have placed boxers and coaches on administrative hold as we’re collecting the information to be able to do a complete investigation in regards to the incident.”

“USA Boxing is a membership organization, and if parents want to place their children into a quote ‘kickboxing’ event, they have every right to do that however when they then want to participate in a USA boxing event then we have to cover our rules,” he added.

McAtee said health and safety are of utmost importance and unsanctioned events without medical protocols can pose safety risks, especially secondary concussions.

He said all sanctioned USA Boxing events require doctor physicals before and after events.

“The event that took place that’s in question we were told did not have medical people there,” he added.

He said so far they’ve received about 25 responses from parents and or coaches from Hawaii as of Friday afternoon.

Even though the event was a kickboxing event, he said combat sports need certified officials there to ensure safety.

If a young person decided to compete as a kickboxer and happens to be a USA boxer we don’t know if they were injured, we don’t know if they followed those safety protocols, so essentially what we’re doing is placing everyone on administrative hold to gather the information to then make sure that our rules and regulations were not broken, but more importantly, to make sure we gather the information that one of USA boxers members can then come back and participate in boxing safely.” Mike McAtee, executive director of USA Boxing

Cottrell said the whole incident is unfair for the kids who didn’t know they were doing anything wrong, and it’s a shame for the parents who are just trying to keep their kids active ahead of junior Olympics.

“These kids are working year-round, to go to the mainland to perform and now he’s getting them banned from USA boxing. So now, a lot of the parents, they went out and bought tickets, they got their hotels, you got everything booked already. And now they can’t even go because they’re ‘suspended,'” Cottrell added.

“The kids didn’t do anything wrong. So if you’re gonna ban somebody, okay, I can see you banning or suspending the coach, but not the kids. The kids did nothing wrong,” he added. “Our kids have to fly to the mainland to go and get these real basic funds. Just regular– regular boxing events, we have to travel to the mainland, which is that’s ridiculous. So we have clubs out here trying to put on events”