Several Hawaii universities hold modified graduation ceremonies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The day finally came for hundreds of college students after sleepless nights, a bit of caffeine overload and a lot of distance learning.

In-person ceremonies were allowed for the first time since 2019.

Chaminade University, Hawaii Pacific University and University of Hawaii West Oahu held their commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 8.

Some graduates told KHON2 that they were happy to have an in-person ceremony after all the hard work they have put in.

“Everything inside of me just lit up, and instantly I told my family, ‘we need to go,'” said Megan Miguel, who graduated from Chaminade with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. “‘I need to be there because I worked so hard for this and I would really love to walk on that stage and just accept that reward.'”

“Definitely really excited. I saw some of the stuff from the virtual, and it wasn’t the same. There was definitely a little bit that I wouldn’t get the same experience that my other siblings did. I got to go to all their graduations, but yeah when they announced it, it was good.” Dominic Coffey, Chaminade University graduate bachelor’s in criminology & criminal justice

There were two private ceremonies at Chaminade, one in the morning and another in the afternoon. COVID-19 protocols were adhered to throughout the events.

File – Hawaii Pacific University graduates pose for a photo after receiving their diplomas, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (Hawaii Pacific University photo)

File – Volunteers celebrate graduates at the UH West Oahu drive-thru celebration, Kapolei, Hawaii, May 8, 2021. (UH West Oahu photo)

Hawaii Pacific University also held an in-person commencement ceremony on Saturday. COVID-19 protocols were in place; Students were limited to bringing just two guests.

UH West Oahu graduates participated in a drive-thru celebration. Spring graduates picked up their diplomas, took photos and received gifts. The campus also held a virtual commencement ceremony.

Officials at UH West Oahu say more than 350 of its students received their degrees in spring 2021.

Congratulations to every graduate of the 2021 spring semester!