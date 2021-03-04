Several Hawaii Island beach parks closed as precautionary measure

KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County of Hawaii closed all County beach parks as a precautionary measure from Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala to Miloli’i Beach Park in South Kona after a tsunami watch was canceled on Thursday, March 4.

County officials said, Miloil’i Beach Park will be open to boaters so they can return to shore safely if they are out on the water.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources also announced State parks in west Hawaii that have a beach or shoreline will be closed at 2 p.m. Thursday, while west Hawaii unencumbered beaches under DLNR Land Divison management will close at 2 p.m. as well.

Boaters and mariners that have vessels in Kona and north Hawaii area small boat harbors are advised to take precautions to secure their vessels.

Normal hours and operations for affected parks and beaches are scheduled to resume Friday, March 5.