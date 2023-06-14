HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several fireworks shows are planned on Oahu this Fourth of July with shows also taking place in each county; but for some, these celebrations are more than just the fireworks. They are ways to create stronger bonds in the community.

Something about a community fireworks show gets the excitement going.

Haleiwa resident Daysia Basilio-Chun said, “You know, when you watch fireworks, it just warms your heart really; and it makes you feel just so happy.”

Independence Day fireworks are still a new event for the Haleiwa Community. The North Shore Chamber of Commerce Director Kelli Turansky said the event came as a way to draw more people to the town coming out of COVID and to support its local businesses.

Turansky said, “A lot of people stay down in Waikiki and don’t come over very often, local people to Haleiwa; so, we want to bring more people into Haleiwa to shop and just have fun in our town.”

Last year was the first time Haleiwa hosted a Fourth of July fireworks display with about 15,000 people showing up to the event throughout the day.

The Maya’s Tapas and Wine owner and chef Lamont Brown will be returning as one of the food vendors. He also sponsors the hot dog eating contest. He said residents usually have to leave the North Shore to enjoy these types of events; he is hoping to change that.

Brown said, “To build camaraderie between the businesses and the families as well in the community; so, we’re not just a tourist attraction. We need something here for us as well.”

The Kailua fireworks show will also be returning this year with shuttles sponsored by Alexander and Baldwin that will pick up goers at the Longs parking lot bus stop and the beach center between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The Polynesian Cultural Center will also have fireworks on the fourth, while the celebration at Turtle Bay Resort will take place on July 2.

Fourth of July fireworks shows will also be taking place on the neighbor islands: