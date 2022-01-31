Several entangled whales reported including one on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Islands Large Whale Entanglement Response Network reported a fourth confirmed large whale entanglement for the Hawaii 2021-22 season.

NOAA said on average it receives seven sightings per season.

NOAA said crews removed between 2,300 and 2,600 of heavy gauge line from an entangled whale off Poipu, Kauai on Jan. 16.

“Some people like eating fish, eating crab,” said Ed Lyman, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Nationall Marine Sanctuary. “It’s some people’s livelihood, and it’s part of the risk. It’s almost like a permit for the incidental catch of anything. You might catch something else that you’re not wanting to catch. That’s beyond the target species.”

If you see an entangled whale, report it to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Hotline at 888-256-9840. Try to get a picture if you can while still maintaining a distance of at least 100 yards.