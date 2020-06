HONOLULU (KHON2) — Protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody are happening across the United States including here in Hawaii.

Several demonstrations are expected this weekend.

One of several is scheduled for Friday, June 5th at noon until 4 p.m.

The march will begin at Ala Moana Beach Park and end at the Duke Kahanamoku statue.

All the Hawaii events related to this movement have been peaceful and well contained.