MAUI (KHON2) — Seven people have been displaced after a home on Holowai Place in Wailuku caught fire on Wednesday, November 6.

The home belongs to a single-family.

When crews arrived on the scene just before 4:00 p.m. flames were coming through the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the fire at 6 p.m. but investigators remained on scene.

There were no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation.