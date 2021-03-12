Services held for Kalaupapa leader ‘Boogie’ Kahilihiwa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Services were held on Molokai on Thursday, March 11, for Clarence “Boogie” Kahilihiwa. The longtime Kalaupapa resident and community leader died on Friday, March 5, just shy of his 80th birthday.

Boogie was buried after services at Saint Francis Church in Kalaupapa, Molokai.

His widow Ivy, four Kalaupapa residents and National Parks Service staff were in attendance. A virtual service from Oahu is planned for April, 2021, with Bishop Larry Silva.

Boogie joined his brother, sisters and uncle on Kalaupapa when he was 9 years old after being diagnosed with leprosy, also called Hansen’s disease.

