Service outage reported in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- Scientists at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Life Sciences say that 21 percent of the seafood sold in the greater Honolulu area is mislabeled.

The new research showed that swai, which is usually sold as red snapper, sea bass and mahi-mahi, was found to be the most common mislabeled fish sold. The study also uncovered the sale of two endangered species, sold under generic market names that obscure the true identities of the fish.