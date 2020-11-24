Service outage reported in Kapolei

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A service outage was reported in the Kapolei area.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Spectrum estimates power will be restored by 4:30 p.m.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories