The area of a hit and run collision on Oct. 17, 2022 in Honolulu. (Courtesy: Honolulu Police Department)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is on the lookout for a 2001 Ford pickup truck believed to be involved in a vehicle accident on Kapiolani Boulevard.

HPD said the incident happened at around 7 p.m. and involved the truck and a moped with two 19-year-old occupants.

According to police, the truck was operated by an unknown male that was heading east and as he was making a left turn on Pumehana Street, he collided with a moped heading west on Kapiolani Boulevard.

The moped was operated by a 19-year-old female with a 19-year-old female passenger. Police said neither was wearing a helmet and were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

HPD stated that the operator of the truck fled the scene and they have yet to identify him. Speed appears to be a factor in the collision but it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Witnesses of the scene are urged to call HPD’s Vehicular Homicide Section at 808-723-3413.

Police are investigating.