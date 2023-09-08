HONOLULU (KHON2) — HPD arrested and charged a 53-year-old Captain Cook man with second-degree theft as part of their investigation into the theft of more than 50 specialty license plates, as well as state and county street signs in West Hawaii.

Officials said after receiving numerous reports of thefts of specialty license plates, as well as state and county signs, Area II CIS investigators identified Christopher Kroncke as a suspect during the course of their investigation.



On Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., Kona Community Policing officers, and Kona Patrol officers executed a search warrant at Kroncke’s residence in Captain Cook to search for any of the reported stolen items.



Police found 51 state and county street signs, with a total value of $11,455.

These signs included stop signs, highway mile marker signs, street name signs, and district designation signs. Kroncke was arrested at the scene and transported to the Kealakehe Police Station pending investigation.



On Thursday morning, Sept. 7, 2023, detectives charged Kroncke with second-degree theft and his bail was set at $2,000.

He was released after posting bail and is scheduled to appear in the Kona District Court on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808)326-4646, ext. 224, or via email at Len.Hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.



