HONOLULU (KHON2) – September is observed as Big Brothers Big Sisters Month and here in Hawaii, the local chapters have a lot to celebrate.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawaii (BBBSH) inspires youth equity and empowerment. They invite communities, families, teens and young adults to mentor children through a holistic and fun approach.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

According to the organization, they improved in their academic performance, emotional regulations and educational expectations.

Throughout the pandemic, BBBSH had to pivot how they mentored their children. Many matches continued to see each other while staying up to date with COVID-19 regulations like mask-wearing and social distancing.

Those who have signed up with the program have seen great success with better grades in school, stronger relationships with classmates, family and friends, less likely to be bullied or be a bully, more likely to graduate from high school and college and more!

Currently, the organization is on Oahu, Maui and Kauai and is always looking for volunteers and donations.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

For more information about their organization or ways to get involved head to BBBSH’s website.