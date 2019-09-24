Sept. 26 is Nene Awareness Day at Haleakala National Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Haleakala National Park celebrates its annual Nene Awareness Day, Thursday, Sept. 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Hosmer Grove with a self-guided Treasure Hunt on the nature trail.

Participants will find five stamps along the trail and stamp postcards provided by the park.

At the end of the activity, participants who share with park staff how to protect the nene will receive the he kiai nene au pledge card and a prize.

Nene Awareness Day information will also be available at the Headquarters Visitor Center located at 7,000 feet.

Prizes and postcards are generously provided by the park’s cooperating partner, Hawaii Pacific Parks Association.

To learn more about Haleakala National Park, visit www.nps.gov/hale.