Skip to content
KHON2
Waipahu
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hawaii News
Coronavirus
National News
Tokyo 2020
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
International News
Action Line
Always Investigating
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
BestReviews
Aloha Authentic
Hardworking Hawaii
Way 2 Go!
What’s the Law
2 Find a Home
Hawaii’s Unsolved Murders
Support Hawaii
Newsletter Sign-Up
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with ‘Sabor Latino’ & 9 must-try recipes
Live
Sept. 15: DOE needs the community to help keep schools safe, Mayor approves measures to remove Haiku Stairs
Audio
Increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours are expected this week
Video
Hana Public and School Library will be temporarily closed, an employee tested positive for COVID
Watch
Live News
Live Events
KHON 2Go
Video Center
TV Schedule
Miss Hawaii USA & Miss Hawaii Teen USA 2021
Weather
Hawaii Weather Radar
Hawaii Weather Alerts
Cruz and Nuge
Hawaii Hurricane Preparation
Science Behind Hurricanes
Hawaii Traffic
Sports
Hawaii Sports
National Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
PFL Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Food 2Go
Restaurant Week Hawaii
Living808
Living808
ENTERTAINMENT
FAMILY
FOOD
HEALTH
HOME
MONEY & CAREER
MUSIC
SOCIAL
STYLE
TRAVEL
COMMUNITY
@ HOME
SUPPORT HAWAII
Local
Aloha Authentic
Contests
Community Calendar
Empowered Hawaii
Horoscopes
Laulima
Military Matters
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Pandemic In a Pandemic
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
Things 2 Know
Hunger Action Month
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Report It
Submit Photos and Videos
KHII
2021 Virtual High School Commencement
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Your PRIMARY Focus
KHII Community Calendar
Search
Search
Search
Sept. 15: DOE needs the community to help keep schools safe, Mayor approves measures to remove Haiku Stairs
Local News
Posted:
Sep 15, 2021 / 07:59 AM HST
/
Updated:
Sep 15, 2021 / 08:45 AM HST
Get news on the go with
KHON 2GO
, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8
More Hawaii News
Sept. 15: DOE needs the community to help keep schools safe, Mayor approves measures to remove Haiku Stairs
Audio
Increased showers during the afternoon and evening hours are expected this week
Video
Hana Public and School Library will be temporarily closed, an employee tested positive for COVID
Bishop Museum hosting COVID vaccination events with free admission
Video
Heavy showers possible Wednesday afternoon for leeward areas
Video
Empowered: Youth Climate Leadership
Video
Soldier sentenced to 62 years in prison for murdering his wife
Video
9th Island Night Life Sept. 14
Video
Honolulu Mayor approves measures to remove Haiku Stairs
Video
Teachers rally for more COVID safety measures at Leeward Oahu schools
Video
More Local News
Trending Stories
Hundreds rally in Waimanalo to search for missing 6-year-old girl
Video
Facebook has data showing Instagram leaves some users depressed
Video
‘We need all of Hawaii’: Police encourage community to rally together to locate 6-year-old girl in Waimanalo
Video
‘I don’t know how any business can survive’: Safe Access Oahu could push more businesses to the breaking point
Video
Rapid antigen, PCR COVID tests available for public at Blaisdell Arena
Video