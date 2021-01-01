Sentry Tournament of Champions field is announced for next week’s PGA Tour event on Maui

KAPALUA, HAWAII – JANUARY 04: Xander Schauffele of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sentry Tournament Of Champions at the Kapalua Plantation Course on January 04, 2020 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is traditionally the PGA TOUR’s winners-only event where players qualify courtesy of their victories during the previous calendar year, however, an additional eligibility criteria was created for the 2021 event only due to the TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s how the field qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions as of 1/1/2021.

Happy New Year! This time next week we will be wrapping up the 1st round of the @Sentry_TOC. The 1st leg of the #Hawaii @PGATOUR swing. @GolfChannel & #Maui resident @MarkRolfingGC explains the tournaments rise to marquee status on tour #PGAHawaii pic.twitter.com/1gglkUI7Ke — Alan Hoshida (@AHoshidaSports) January 1, 2021

Current Tournament Winners

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Stewart Cink

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Brian Gay

Viktor Hovland

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Jason Kokrak

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Marc Leishman

Collin Morikawa

Carlos Ortiz

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Adam Scott

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Robert Streb

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Richy Werenski

Top 30 on the 2019-20 FedExCup Points List

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Sebastián Muñoz

Harris English

Mackenzie Hughes

Hideki Matsuyama

Tony Finau

Lanto Griffin

Abraham Ancer

Brendon Todd

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Champ

Ryan Palmer

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Billy Horschel