Sentry Tournament of Champions field is announced for next week’s PGA Tour event on Maui

The Sentry Tournament of Champions is traditionally the PGA TOUR’s winners-only event where players qualify courtesy of their victories during the previous calendar year, however, an additional eligibility criteria was created for the 2021 event only due to the TOUR’s changes to the professional golf calendar as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s how the field qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions as of 1/1/2021.
Current Tournament Winners
Daniel Berger
Patrick Cantlay
Stewart Cink
Bryson DeChambeau
Sergio Garcia
Brian Gay
Viktor Hovland
Sungjae Im
Dustin Johnson
Jason Kokrak
Martin Laird
Andrew Landry
Marc Leishman
Collin Morikawa
Carlos Ortiz
Jon Rahm
Patrick Reed
Adam Scott
Webb Simpson
Cameron Smith
Robert Streb
Hudson Swafford
Nick Taylor
Justin Thomas
Michael Thompson
Richy Werenski
Top 30 on the 2019-20 FedExCup Points List
Xander Schauffele
Scottie Scheffler
Sebastián Muñoz
Harris English
Mackenzie Hughes
Hideki Matsuyama
Tony Finau
Lanto Griffin
Abraham Ancer
Brendon Todd
Kevin Kisner
Cameron Champ
Ryan Palmer
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Billy Horschel