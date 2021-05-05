Sentencing hearing for Hawaii State Hospital escapee pushed back

File – Randall Saito mugshot, San Joaquin, California, July 20, 2019.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The sentencing hearing for Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito has been pushed back.

The hearing was supposed to occur on Wednesday, May 5, but has been rescheduled for the afternoon of Thursday, May 6.

According to his attorney, Saito struck a plea deal with the Hawaii attorney general’s office that agreed he would serve five years in prison for escape and identity theft.

He faced up to 20 years behind bars before the plea deal.

Saito had been a patient at the State Hospital for 37 years when he escaped from the facility in 2017 and caught a flight to Maui before flying to California.

He had used a fake ID to get on the commercial fight.

