HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly two months ago, the Honolulu Police Department approved the first concealed carry license.

The city council is now considering banning concealed carry in sensitive places.

After the city council heard hours of testimony regarding Bill 57 and prohibiting concealed carry in places like government buildings and schools, Mayor Rick Blangiardi testified in support of the bill. Others said it was too restricting.

Some council members argued that HPD’s administrative rules for concealed carry permits are sufficient until the state passes its own sensitive places law.

Mayor Blangiardi said, “I don’t want to get into a situation where we’re asking everyone to put up signs to say no guns allowed. if people are on private properties they want to allow guns to be carried there, they can do that but we certainly don’t want them in schools, government buildings, we don’t want them in churches.”

While Rudy, who is in opposition to Bill 57 said, “This bill at first glance seeks to create safe spaces but even in cursory overview of mass shooting events, criminals commit their crimes in what we be considered in these safe spaces.”

The sensitive places bill passed its second reading today.