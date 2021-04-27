Sens. Hirono, Schatz, others call on President Biden to address sexual harassment in scientific jobs

A woman walks by the Flys Eye Dome, designed by inventor Buckminster Fullerin in the Miami Design District on April 5, 2021. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz joined three other U.S. senators in sending a letter to President Biden on Tuesday, April 27, calling on him to instruct his administration to address sexual harassment in scientific professions.

Sens. Ron Wyden, of Oregon, Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, and Jeanne Shaheen, of New Hampshire were also listed as authors of the letter.

The senators also suggested that President Biden address sexual and gender-based harassment in federal agencies.

“We write to request that as you continue work to bolster the federal scientific workforce, you prioritize addressing sexual and gender-based harassment across all relevant agencies. The beginning of any new administration brings the opportunity to set the tone for how federal agencies will carry out their missions. We believe that establishing a clear, consistent message that sexual and gender-based harassment will not be tolerated during your term is critical to not only improving morale among federal scientists, but also attracting and retaining a highly qualified scientific workforce,” the lawmakers wrote.

The senators noted that other institutions will follow the Biden administration’s example if it chooses to directly address these concerns.

