Seno family makes it to next step of Family Feud auditions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 600 families gave it their all at the Family Feud auditions held in Honolulu last month.

KHON2 knows of one family who’s moved a step closer to competing on the show.

The Seno family from Kahaluu learned last night they have advanced to the next round to qualify for the show!

They learned this as they lined up to take a photo at family game night.

“Honestly, I was confused for a second,” said Tennae Andrade. “And then I was just shocked. Then we were jumping up and down for a good five minutes. It was really a good surprise. I’m surprised she kept it secret from her sisters.”

To prepare for the possibility of being on the show they plan to do more family game nights.

Hawaii families selected to compete on the next season of Family Feud will be invited to film in Los Angeles with host Steve Harvey.

Andrade said she was told that filming would be in April if they make it.