HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seniors moved into a new affordable housing complex in Kahului earlier this week.
The Kahului Lani is on Kane Street across from the Kahului Foodland.
It has 165-unit senior affordable rental units.
It is a program of Catholic Charities Hawaii.
To live there you need to be 55 years or older.
The first phase of Kahului Lani is a six-story building with 81 rental apartments and a resident manager’s unit.
The second phase has 83 apartments and a two-story multi-purpose building, which includes office space for Catholic Charities Hawaii.
