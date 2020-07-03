Seniors moved into a new affordable housing complex in Kahului

COURTESY: CATHOLIC CHARITIES HAWAII

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seniors moved into a new affordable housing complex in Kahului earlier this week.

The Kahului Lani is on Kane Street across from the Kahului Foodland.

It has 165-unit senior affordable rental units.

It is a program of Catholic Charities Hawaii.

To live there you need to be 55 years or older.

The first phase of Kahului Lani is a six-story building with 81 rental apartments and a resident manager’s unit.

The second phase has 83 apartments and a two-story multi-purpose building, which includes office space for Catholic Charities Hawaii.

