Seniors at Palolo Chinese Home celebrate Fourth of July with live music, food

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seniors at Palolo Chinese Home got to ring in the Fourth of July with live music and plenty of food for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The event, which featured the musical stylings of Dennis Ching’s 808 Ukulele Orchestra, was paired with a patriotic lunch of pulled pork sandwiches and grilled salmon.

Friends, family and members of the public were allowed to watch the show live via Zoom.

“We’re getting closer to the normal and, I mean, COVID has changed a lot for us, but being able to bring life back to the community again for our residents, their families, volunteers and supporters is a huge huge step forward,” said Darin Yoshimoto, who is with the Palolo Chinese Home.