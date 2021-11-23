Senator Schatz secures extension of nearly $500 million in funding for the Honolulu rail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawai’i wrote a provision in President’s Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure deal, which was signed into law last week.

According to Schatz, that provision extended the deadline for $493 million in grant funding for the Honolulu Rail Transit project. The federal funds, a portion of the $1.55 billion federal grant for the project, were set to expire at the end of the year if left unspent.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Schatz said he worked with congressional leaders to include the deadline extension and protect the project’s federal funding for another two years.