Senator pushes for historical markers in areas where Barack Obama frequented

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A local senator is pushing to pass a bill that would require the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to place markers around the State to honor significant sites in the life of President Barack Obama.

Bill SB 44, introduced by Senator Stanley Chang, aims to place historical markers at the following locations:

6085 Kalanianaʻole Highway

Baskin Robbins on King Street

Island Snow Hawaiʻi

Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children;

Koko Crater Trail

Noelani Elementary School

Punahou Circle Apartments

Punahou School

Sandy Beach

“President Barack Obama has become a historical figure in our nation’s history and much of his success is credited to his upbringing here in Hawaii,” said Senator Chang. “Placing these historical markers at significant sites special to President Obama is one way that we can honor his contributions and recognize him as a true son of Hawaiʻi.”



