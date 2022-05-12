HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Congressman Kaiali’i Kahele congratulated the University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors Men’s Volleyball Team’s second consecutive NCAA win.

At the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, May 12, Kahele called the victory a “historic back-to-back championship title.”

I rise with extraordinary pride to congratulate the 2022 NCAA Men’s Volleyball National Champions, the University of Hawaiʻi Rainbow Warriors, said Kahele.” KAIALI’I KAHELE, U.S. CONGRESSMAN

According to Kahele, on May 7, the Hawaiʻi Rainbows defended their title on the legendary court of Pauley Pavilion against Long Beach State University. Kahele said the team emulated their victory in 2021 — proving that lightning can strike twice by sweeping their opponent in a decisive three set match. Our Warriors displayed acute focus, tenacity, and bold dominance, boasting a 27 to 5 season record while remaining undefeated at home. As a proud alumni and former Rainbow Warriors volleyball player, I, along with the rest of Hawaiʻi, congratulate our back-to-back national champions.” KAIALI’I KAHELE, U.S. CONGRESSMAN

Kahele thanked Head Coach Charlie Wade, the UH coaching staff, UH athletics program and everyone else that supports the team and program.

“To our 2022 NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship Team, No Ka ‘Oi and Go Bows,” said Kahele.