Senator Breene Harimoto remembered at state Capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an emotional day at the state Capitol as friends and colleagues said goodbye to Senator Breene Harimoto.

Senator Harimoto died last month after a long battle with cancer.

He was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and had gone into remission after undergoing aggressive treatments.

In 2018, the cancer returned in his lungs.

Through it all coworkers say he remained dedicated to the community he served.

“However sick he must’ve felt,” said Mark Recktenwald, Hawaii State Supreme Court Chief Justice. “However tired he must’ve been, He persevered and continued to serve the people of Hawaii. Breene always had a positive attitude offering a smile and a cheerful hello in the hallways of the Capitol and out in the community.”

“You know Breene called me a couple times just weeks before his passing seeking advice,” shared Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, (D) Kapalama, Kalihi Valley, Ft Shafter. “He shared that they stopped the treatments but he wasn’t giving up. That it was in God’s hands. He accepted death as he did life with courage, stoicism and faith. His inspiring legacy will endure for generations to come.”

Senator Harimoto is survived by his wife Cheryl, their three sons and three grandchildren.

He was 66 years old.

