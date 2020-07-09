Senate votes to pass new gun control bill, other legislation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Senate voted 20-2 to pass a new gun control bill that requires gun owners to officially claim when their firearms leave the state for good.

The bill requires every person who permanently moves firearms out of the State to contact the county police department where the firearms are registered to notify that particular police department that the firearms have been moved out of the State.

The notification must be filed within five days of the firearms transfer, or a fine of $100 will be issued to violators.

Senate Bill 3054 states that “…there is no accurate data on the number of firearms in the State.”

The state has no reporting mechanism for the firearms that are moved out of the State, but only for those being transferred into the State, according to officials.

The vote was 20-2, with Senators Kurt Fevella and Gil Riviere in opposition.

Other bills that the Senate passed

The State Senate also passed final readings of SB2701, which allows county agencies to enter property to investigate agricultural buildings for violations of building permit and building code exemption requirements.

The last bills that passed their final readings were SB2877 and SB2878, relating to mental health counselors and massage therapy.

Senate Bill 2877 clarifies that mental health counselors must complete an internship experience requirement before offering their services to clients.

The requirement includes a total of 300 hours of face-to-face supervised client contact across two academic terms.

Applicants are given the option to fulfil this face-to-face supervision requirement via videoconference.

Senate Bill 2878 requires the Board of Massage Therapy to adopt and enforce sanitation rules for massage therapy establishments.

It repeals existing language that classifies unlicensed activity as a petty misdemeanor.

Unlicensed activity will now be treated as a misdemeanor, with increased fines for violators.

All four bills have yet to be signed into law by Governor Ige.

Latest Stories on KHON2