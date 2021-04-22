Senate passes COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act urging end to violence against Asian American

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With overwhelming support from lawmakers, the U.S. senate passed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act was on Thurday.

The bill, which aims to address the rise of hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans, was introduced by Hawaii Senator Mazie K. Hiron, Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Representative Grace Meng and received a 94-1 vote.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

“Today’s historic, bipartisan vote on the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act sends a powerful message of solidarity to the AAPI community, that the United States Senate rejects anti-Asian hate. Now, I urge the House to swiftly pass this legislation so the bill can go to President Biden to sign into law,” Senator Hirono said.

“After a year of unfathomable suffering and rising hate crimes against the Asian American community, passing the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in the Senate sends a strong and resolute message that our entire nation is committed to ending AAPI hate,” Senator Duckworth said. “I’m proud to have helped Senator Hirono introduce this important legislation to strengthen our enforcement of existing hate crime laws and support victims of this senseless, misguided violence. It is long past time to break the cycle of discrimination against Asian Americans and I will continue working to make this legislation law.”

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives.