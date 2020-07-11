Senate passes bill that could end coal-powered energy in Hawaii by 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Senate on Friday passed a bill that would eliminate coal-powered energy in the state.

It would prohibit the Public Utilities Commission from extending or renewing any contracts to generate energy from coal and phase out the use of coal in Hawaii by the end of 2022.

The bill also prohibits, after Dec. 31, 2022, the issuance or renewal or covered source air permits for coal-burning electricity generation facilities.

“The legislature finds that the State has committed to a decisive and irreversible transition away from fossil fuels, and a swift transition to a clean energy economy powered by one hundred percent renewable energy,” the bill states. “This renewable energy transformation will help to stabilize and strengthen Hawaii’s economy by reducing its dependency on imported fossil fuels, fostering innovation and clean energy job growth, helping protect Hawaii’s environment by greatly reducing carbon emissions, and positioning Hawaii as a global leader on climate solutions.”

