Senate Judiciary approves Clare Connors as US attorney for Hawaii

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors speaks during a news conference in Honolulu. Native Hawaiians whose protests stopped one of the world’s most advanced telescopes from being built in Hawaii are objecting to President Joe Biden’s choice for U.S. attorney in the 50th state. They say Clare Connors, as state attorney general, treated dozens of elders who who were practicing their constitutionally protected right to protest as criminals when her office prosecuted them for blocking a road to the construction site on the state’s tallest mountain. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved President Joe Biden’s nomination of Clare Connors to be the next U.S. attorney for Hawaii. Connors’ nomination now goes to the full Senate.

Speaking to the committee, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii praised Connors’ experience as an assistant U.S. attorney, state attorney general and lawyer in private practice. The Democrat says Connors is exceptionally well qualified for the job.

Some Native Hawaiians have objected to Connors’ appointment.

They say she treated dozens of elders like criminals when the office she oversees as Hawaii’s attorney general prosecuted them for blocking a road while protesting the construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.