Senate bill moving along could limit visitors to Sharks Cove

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A popular North Shore swimming spot could become more protected like Hanauma Bay.

There are three marine conservation districts on Oahu; Hanauma Bay, Waikiki, and Pupukea.

Sharks Cove, Waimea Bay, Kapoo tide pools, and Three Tables are all part of the 100-acre Pupukea marine life conservation district.

SB 3330 requires the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) to establish and conduct a carrying capacity pilot to help protect marine life at Pupukea.

Sharks Cove is one of the most visited spots on Oahu’s North Shore and sees hundreds if not thousands of visitors every single day.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority surveys found that half of all visitors to Oahu visit the North Shore, and the protected beaches of the Pupukea marine life conservation district are very popular for swimming, snorkeling and diving.

Two of the most popular stops are Sharks Cove and Kapoo tide pools, which is a rich nursery for over 50 species of marine life that replenish the entire Pupukea district and adjacent areas.

SB 3330 states the number of daily visitors to the area is threatening the health and abundance of the marine life in the areas and limits the use and enjoyment of the area by residents.

Years ago, not many people stopped at Sharks Cove or the tide pools, but like many spots in Hawaii, they’ve become increasingly popular over the years.

“Once upon a time you could go in the water and it would be crystal clear, nowadays on a busy summer day there is a lot of sunblock floating in the water and when you come mid-day or afternoon it’s murky,” explained Sen. Gil Riviere (D) Kaneohe, Haleiwa, Kunia, who introduced the bill.

“There are many jewels on the North Shore, this area is one that has been protected for decades, but is getting loved to death,” Riviere continued.

When the pandemic hit, the marine district areas were empty and researchers and marine conservation groups were able to study what adverse impacts humans have on marine life.

“We were amazed at how fast, in fact in just one moon cycle, the marine life started to bounce back here at Sharks Cove. The biggest important thing that we see out here is surface area under water, so most things in the ocean recoup based on being able to settle,” explained Jenny Yagodich, Malama Pupukea Waimea’s director of educational programs.

She added that, “when there’s so many thousands of feet in the shallow water area a day, nothing gets a chance to settle and recoup and grow: corals, algae things like that. And that was the first thing we saw the recruitment of algae.”

Yagodich’s group does point in time counts where they’ll come at a certain time of day and count how many people are in the tidepools or in neighboring Sharks Cove. She said the other day she counted 200 people in Kapoo Tidepools.

Toxic sunscreen, harassment of sea life, and trampling the reef are also having negative impacts on these areas.

Studies at Hanauma Bay showed the negative human impact on marine life and measures were added to restrict access to help protect it. Hanauma Bay is closed at 4 p.m. on two days a week but when it is open it has a reservation system, mandatory education, and has a parking fee.

Yagodich said on the days Hanauma is closed, more people tend to visit Sharks Cove.

“Hanauma does have protection, they’re seeing dramatic increases in the health of the marine environment. Out here, unfortunately, there are zero limitations on the amount of people that can come here whether time of the day or day of the week it’s kind of a free for all out here,” she said.

Yagodich explained, “ideally, it would be amazing if all the marine life conservation districts could have some sort of access restriction to maintain a balance and that’s really the premise behind SB 3330 is that the study would allow for there to be an indication of what that level should be.”

Sen. Riviere and Yagodich said now is the ideal time to begin the pilot program while tourism numbers are down.

“The bill is presently set for three years it’s going to be a multiyear study to make sure we get the right seasonal influx of visitors and environmental impacts being caused by the sunblock, the ppl on the reef and the tidepools,” Sen. Riviere said. “This bill is an opportunity to figure out better management tools to love this place as much as love Hanauma Bay.”

Like Hanauma Bay, Pupukea is supposed to receive the highest level of protection for its marine and recreational resources.

“It’s just continuously getting worse by the minute, every foot standing in there on a submerged surface is killing something and it’s scary a thought. This area is set aside by the state to be a protected environment in which the fish and other aquatic species can grow and reproduce but those things aren’t getting a chance to do that because of the heavy foot traffic inside those shallow water areas.” Jenny Yagodich, DIRECTOR OF EDUCATIONAL PROGRAMS for Malama Pupukea Waimea

One Waialua resident who visited the area on Saturday, Feb. 12, didn’t agree with the proposal. She said she has been going to the Pupukea area for decades, and said she enjoys it because it’s easily accessible.

“I have not been to Hanauma Bay in eight to 10 years that being because of everything it has now turned into, I don’t agree with paying for parking, watching the videos, I understand the reasoning behind it, but I don’t want to see that happening here to Sharks Cove on our North Shore,” Sunshine Strum said.

The DLNR supports Bill 3330 and wrote in testimony that the pilot program would cost roughly $100,000 per year.