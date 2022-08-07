HONOLULU (KHON2) — The United States Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii voted to pass the Inflation Reduction Act on Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the U.S. Senate, this is the largest climate action ever taken by the United States.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Sen. Schatz said “By investing in clean energy, clean transportation, and climate-smart manufacturing, we’ll cut emissions 40 percent by the end of the decade.”

Schatz continued, “And we’re going to pay for it all by making billion-dollar corporations finally pay their fair share of taxes. We’re also lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors and making health care more affordable – all while saving taxpayer dollars.”

According to the U.S. Senate, this bill will also lower health care costs, make tax code fairer and provide $25 million for the Native Hawaiian community.

The Inflation Reduction Act includes:

Investing in residential clean energy and transportation

supporting utility scale clean energy

reducing pollution and supporting environmental justice

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This bill is being sent to the U.S. House of Representatives for review.