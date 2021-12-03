Sen. Schatz is ‘disgusted’ with Navy’s ‘lackadaisical culture around safety’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D) says he is disgusted with the casual attitude the Navy has toward public safety and that he plans to meet with the White House Saturday to affect positive changes.

From Hawaii to Washington, the outrage brewing over what some have deemed a water crisis, is apparent. While congressional leaders use their influence to get answers, local organizations are also banding together. All of them now demanding action from the White House.

No more excuses. Schatz said the Navy needs to change the way it’s handling the water.

“We’re angry, we’re disgusted, the status quo is clearly unacceptable,” Schatz said. “What we have observed is a lackadaisical culture around safety.”

He said there needs to be “zero tolerance for risk” and added that the Secretary of Defense is aware of the the problem.

“I’m going to be speaking to the White House Chief of Staff tomorrow so there can will be oversight at the very highest levels, and even consideration of changing the command structure, so that this is taken more seriously,” Schatz said. “The tolerance for risk here should be more similar to running a nuclear reactor than it is to running old infrastructure.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D) said it’s promising that top military brass will be in the islands next week.

“The fact that the Secretary of the Navy is coming to Hawaii very much elevates the situation to a level where remedies will need to be forthcoming as soon as possible,” Hirono said.

A growing coalition of local organizations are also demanding to be heard.

During a protest outside the Federal Building Friday afternoon Sierra Club of Hawaii Executive Director Wayne Tanaka did not mince words.

“We’re demanding that President Biden, Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, they meet with us,” Tanaka said. “They meet with the community. They meet with the regulator. Stop listening to these local Navy commanders who are clearly incompetent and reckless and have a constant disregard and dismissal of our concerns.”

Kuhio Lewis, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement President, said he hopes President Biden will fulfill his promise to protect Hawaii’s people and natural resources.

“I sent a letter late last night and this morning we received a call so it is on their radar,” Lewis said.