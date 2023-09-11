HONOLULU (KHON2) — West Maui business and tourism is scheduled to reopen on October 8th. That is the two-month mark after wildfires tore through Lahaina. Meanwhile, about 7,500 residents remain displaced in hotels and vacation rentals.

On Monday the federal government announced $95 million to Hawaii for those impacted by the Maui fires, which runs through November.

“It basically covers housing, food, and whatever the Red Cross is doing in terms of social services wrap-around services so this is a down payment. Obviously, we’re going to have to re-up this about every 45 to 90 days but it’s a good sign of the commitment from FEMA,” Sen. Schatz said.

Negotiations in Washington, D.C. will continue as Congress stares down a late-September deadline for the fiscal year while disaster relief funding fades.

He’s confident that a deal will be made.

“I’m somewhat optimistic because Republicans and Democrats seem to agree on the need for disaster relief, The Disaster Relief Fund was already running low before the Maui fire and already running low before the hurricane in Florida and the rest of the Southeast, and it’s still the beginning of the hurricane season,” Sen. Schatz said.

He also notes that part of his job is reminding his colleagues how long and expensive this rebuilding and recovery process in Lahaina will be.

We’re making sure they do but right now we’re tallying all of the needs, some of those needs are already funded through what FEMA is already doing,” Sen. Schatz said. “Some of the needs are not yet funded and that’s why we have to enact a supplemental appropriations bill which is basically an emergency spending legislative vehicle to deal with this,”

The end of the federal fiscal calendar is September 30th.