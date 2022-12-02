WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz in conjunction with Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley authored a new law, the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, that will expand research on medications derived from marijuana.

President Biden signed the bill into law which will “streamline the application process for scientific marijuana studies and [will] remove existing barriers for researchers that frequently slow the research process,” according to Sen. Schatz.

“The medical community agrees that we need more research to learn about marijuana’s potential health benefits,” said Senator Schatz. “Our new law will remove excessive barriers that make it difficult for researchers to study the effectiveness and safety of marijuana, and hopefully, give patients more treatment options.”

Currently, marijuana is a Schedule I drug. This makes it very difficult for researchers to gain access to the naturally occurring plant to do research on its health benefits. This bill, according to Schatz, will open doors for researchers and the people who need its benefits.