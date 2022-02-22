Sen. Mazie Hirono discusses efforts on helping resolve water crisis at Red Hill

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Mazie Hirono took a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and then she met up with business owners at the Navy Exchange Food Court on Bougainville Drive.

Hirono talked to business owners affected by the Navy’s contaminated water system and gained their feedback.

This is not the first visit to Red Hill for Hirono, she said she been focused on Red Hill since the water crisis began.

“I been focused on Red Hill for quite a while now,” Hirono said. “Although its the latest events in November in particular when people had to move out of their homes that really focused everybody on what needs to happen on Red Hill. It takes time.”

According to Hirono, the Senate passed the resolution-legislation which is on its way to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

Hirono said the bill intends “to keep the government funded,” and it includes $350 million toward the Red Hill crisis and $250 million for Navy, Marine Corps, Army and Air Force to cover any expenses that came from drinking the contaminated water.